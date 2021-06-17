Asian FX sold off as Fed turns hawkish; Bank Indonesia decision on tap

By Matilda Colman
South Korea’s won led declines among

emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar rose after

the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates

earlier than expected, while Indonesian investors awaited a

central bank meeting.

The won slumped 1.1% and was on track for its

worst day since early May as the sudden shift in the Fed’s

outlook sent the greenback to two-month highs. Seoul’s KOSPI

index shed half a percent.

The rupiah suffered its biggest one-day drop since

late February. Jakarta’s main stock index was flat,

however, as Bank Indonesia was widely expected to leave record

low interest rates unchanged as the economy struggles for

traction.

The Fed’s indications on policy tightening and tapering bond

buying bruised most emerging market assets as dealers feared

this could give regional central banks impetus to follow suit,

which could cycle cash out of those markets.

“The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat

higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to

a future reduction in liquidity conditions,” said Chris Weston,

head of research at broker Pepperstone.

A majority of Bank of Korea’s board members have already

signaled support for pulling back pandemic-driven stimulus,

minutes of its policy meeting showed this week.

The firmer dollar sent the Thai baht and the

Philippine peso 0.5% and 0.4% lower, respectively.

Equity markets also saw traders take money off the table.

Philippine shares, which have soared more than 11% in the

last three weeks, slid 1.3% and were set for their biggest

one-day drop in more than a month.

“While markets start adjusting to expectations for a

reduction in policy support ahead, risk-off sentiments may

linger at a time where markets have had a strong run-up since

the start of the year,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist

at IG.

Thailand’s stock index outperformed its peers, as

the government’s plan to reopen the nation to visitors within

120 days and kick-start the tourism-reliant economy helped it

add 0.2% on the day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points

at 4.707%.

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloombery

Resorts down 2.4%, Universal Robina down

2.3%, and Ayala Land down 2.3%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.01 -6.74 -1.31 5.33

China -0.38 +1.67 0.17 1.48

India 0.00 -0.35 0.00 12.77

Indonesia -0.45 -1.82 0.02 1.69

Malaysia -0.34 -2.66 -0.44 -3.43

Philippines -0.37 -0.85 -1.35 -3.65

S.Korea -1.12 -3.86 -0.53 13.50

Singapore +0.01 -1.12 0.19 10.61

Taiwan -0.16 +2.70 -0.19 17.25

Thailand -0.45 -4.28 0.17 12.30

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

