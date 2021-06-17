Asian FX sold off as Fed turns hawkish; Bank Indonesia decision on tap

Article content

South Korea’s won led declines among

emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar rose after

the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates

earlier than expected, while Indonesian investors awaited a

central bank meeting.

The won slumped 1.1% and was on track for its

worst day since early May as the sudden shift in the Fed’s

outlook sent the greenback to two-month highs. Seoul’s KOSPI

index shed half a percent.

The rupiah suffered its biggest one-day drop since

late February. Jakarta’s main stock index was flat,

however, as Bank Indonesia was widely expected to leave record

low interest rates unchanged as the economy struggles for

traction.

The Fed’s indications on policy tightening and tapering bond

buying bruised most emerging market assets as dealers feared

this could give regional central banks impetus to follow suit,

which could cycle cash out of those markets.

“The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat

higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to

a future reduction in liquidity conditions,” said Chris Weston,

head of research at broker Pepperstone.

A majority of Bank of Korea’s board members have already

signaled support for pulling back pandemic-driven stimulus,