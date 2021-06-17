As NFT market cools, a chance to learn lessons from its explosive growth By Cointelegraph

As NFT market cools, a chance to learn lessons from its explosive growth
What a difference three months makes. Back in March, there was a jubilant atmosphere when Beeple’s mega nonfungible token sold for $69.3 million. You didn’t have to look far to find bold proclamations that crypto art was the next bold frontier in culture — offering opportunities to fledgling creators and transforming the way we interact with masterpieces.
Things look a little different now we’re in June. All-time highs for and Ether are a distant memory, and sobering figures published by Protos suggest that NFT sales have plummeted by 90% since their peak in early May. (Some have questioned this data).
