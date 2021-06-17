Air New Zealand warns of annual loss on weak foreign travel demand

Article content

Air New Zealand said on Friday it expects losses in fiscal 2021 and 2022 as any meaningful recovery in long-haul demand was unlikely while international borders remain closed, though domestic travel has been picking up.

Underlying performance is expected to gradually improve over the coming financial year but international border reopenings, fuel and currency fluctuations, and a recovery in long-haul travel demand remains highly uncertain, Air NZ said.

The airline said losses before other significant items and taxation would not exceed NZ$450 million ($315.09 million) for financial year 2021. The company said it expected a similar result in 2022 as well, but the annual forecast was more uncertain.

Long-haul international passenger travel remains highly restricted with passenger volumes currently less than 5% of pre-COVID-19 levels, while international borders remain closed, Air NZ said.

The company also said 2021 results benefited from various government support measures and other mechanisms worth about NZ$300 million, which would not continue at the same scale in 2022.

The airline, however, said domestic capacity was now at about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and corporate demand continues to show strong signs of recovery, while its cargo business was also performing strongly.

These segments, along with government support measures, have helped the company generate positive core earnings since September 2020, making it cash flow positive since the second quarter of the 2021 financial year, it said. ($1 = 1.4282 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)