Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Adobe Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Adobe (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.03 on revenue of $3.84B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $3.73B.

Adobe shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.85% from its 52 week high of $561.13 set on June 14. They are broadly in line with the Nasdaq which is up 9.88% from the start of the year.

Adobe shares gained 1.31% in after-hours trade following the report.

Adobe follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Adobe’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on May 26, who reported EPS of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $5.4B.

Salesforce.com had beat expectations on May 27 with first quarter EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $5.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8922 on revenue of $5.89B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar