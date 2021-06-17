19 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — June 17

A The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants throwback kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
America Ferrera shared this photo of herself, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn in honor of the 16th anniversary of their classic ’00s film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants:
2.
Jimmy Fallon posted this photo of himself relaxing in a pool in the early ’80s (and pointed out that he had BTS hair first!):
3.
Lucy Liu shared these behind-the-scenes photos from when she, Cindy Crawford, and Beyoncé did a photo shoot with Roberto Cavalli for Harper’s Bazaar in 2004:
4.
Halle Berry celebrated the 30th anniversary of Jungle Fever — which also happened to be the film where she made her big screen debut:
5.
Celine Dion celebrated the 40th anniversary of her debut single, “Ce n’était qu’un rêve”:
6.
Drew Barrymore shared this adorable photo of herself in the early ’80s:
7.
Snoop Dogg posted this pic of himself in 1993:
8.
Donatella Versace posted this photo of herself and her late brother, Gianni Versace, attending an event in 1996:
9.
Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter Coco’s 17th birthday by sharing photos of her from throughout the years:
10.
Paul Bettany posted this hilarious behind-the-scenes photo of himself kissing Chewy on the set of Solo:
11.
Emma Bunton posted this video in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the debut of the Spice Girls:
12.
Gwen Stefani shared this photo of herself and her older brother, Eric Stefani, in the early ’70s, in celebration of his birthday — she also shared another photo of the two of them in the late ’80s:
13.
Michelle Visage celebrated her BFF Leah Remini’s 51st birthday by posting a bunch of photos of them together throughout the years:
14.
John Leguizamo shared his headshot from the early ’90s:
15.
Hugh Jackman posted a photo of himself at a friend’s wedding in the late ’00s:
16.
Reese Witherspoon shared this pic of herself posing with some crabs in 1983:
17.
Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby brother Dakota Lohan’s birthday by posting this photo of the two of them in 1997 — when she was filming The Parent Trap:
18.
Miley Cyrus celebrated the 13th annivsary of her classic song, “7 Things,” by sharing clips of her performing it:
19.
And finally, in honor of what would’ve been Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday, Janet Jackson posted this photo of the two them taken for their 1993 film, Poetic Justice:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF