Zoe Kravitz Got Channing Tatum To Stop Wearing Crocs

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I was just trying to be a good friend.”

Zoë Kravitz is passionate about a lot of things — and, apparently, her distaste for Crocs is one of them.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In fact, when Zoë began working with Channing Tatum on their movie Pussy Island, she convinced him he should no longer wear the shoes.


Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Channing says that he was so impressed by her confidence in not only her vision for the film but her opinion on shoes, that he vowed to stop wearing them.

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Channing told Deadline.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

He continued, “I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.'”

Zoë says that at the end of the day she was “just trying to be a good friend.”

“Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them,” she jokingly added.


Kelly Defina / Getty Images

And thanks to Zoë’s help, Channing says he feels a lot “cooler.”


The Tonight Show/Giphy / Via giphy.com

“Her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening,” Channing admitted.

Zoë Kravitz: Making the world a better place, one pair of Crocs at a time.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR