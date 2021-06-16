Yield Guild Games doubles down on play-to-earn model with $4M funding round By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Yield Guild Games, also known as YGG, has received the backing of several venture firms and angel investors as it embarks on a mission to expand its network and popularize the play-to-earn gaming model.

The $4 million cash injection will be used to invest in nonfungible token, or NFT, assets of play-to-earn games, the company announced Wednesday. YGG describes itself as a decentralized gaming guild of players who generate yield from NFT-based games.