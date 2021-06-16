World Bank says it cannot assist El Salvador bitcoin implementation

Article content

NEW YORK — The World Bank said on Wednesday it cannot assist El Salvador’s bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency shortcomings.

“We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” said a World Bank spokesperson via email.

“While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.” (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chris Reese)