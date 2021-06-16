Where To Follow The Cast Of Love, Victor

Bradly Lamb
All the characters you love and more!

Season 2 recently dropped on Hulu, so we’ve rounded up where you can follow the entire cast on Instagram.

Check out the full guide below:

Michael Cimino, who plays Victor Salazar

Anthony Turpel, who plays Felix Weston

George Sear, who plays Benjamin “Benji” Campbell

Anthony Keyvan, who plays Rahim

Rachel Hilson, who plays Mia Brooks

Bebe Wood, who plays Lake Meriwether

Mason Gooding, who plays Andrew

Isabella Ferreira, who plays Pilar Salazar

James Martinez, who plays Armando Salazar

Ana Ortiz, who plays Isabel Salazar

Lukas Gage, who plays Derek

Ava Capri, who plays Lucy

Sophia Bush, who plays Veronica

Charlie Hall, who plays Kieran

Mekhi Phifer, who plays Harold Brooks

Nick Robinson, who plays Simon Spier

