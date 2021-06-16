Where To Follow The Cast Of Love, Victor

All the characters you love and more!
Season 2 recently dropped on Hulu, so we’ve rounded up where you can follow the entire cast on Instagram.
Check out the full guide below:
Michael Cimino, who plays Victor Salazar
Anthony Turpel, who plays Felix Weston
George Sear, who plays Benjamin “Benji” Campbell
Anthony Keyvan, who plays Rahim
Rachel Hilson, who plays Mia Brooks
Bebe Wood, who plays Lake Meriwether
Mason Gooding, who plays Andrew
Isabella Ferreira, who plays Pilar Salazar
James Martinez, who plays Armando Salazar
Ana Ortiz, who plays Isabel Salazar
Lukas Gage, who plays Derek
Ava Capri, who plays Lucy
Sophia Bush, who plays Veronica
Charlie Hall, who plays Kieran
Mekhi Phifer, who plays Harold Brooks
Nick Robinson, who plays Simon Spier
What do you think of the new season of Love, Victor? Let us know in the comments below!
