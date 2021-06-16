Volvo Cars to test fossil-free steel from SSAB’s HYBRIT venture By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A long exposure picture shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed in front of a showroom of Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann



STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Wednesday it had agreed with Volvo Cars to jointly explore the development offossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry.

The Swedish carmaker, owned by China’s Geely Holding, will be the first car maker to source steel from green steel venture HYBRIT, which is owned by SSAB, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall and Swedish miner LKAB.

“This steel will be used for testing purposes and may be used in a concept car,” SSAB said in a statement.

The HYBRIT project last year began test operations in Sweden to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for ore-based steel making, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen, which in turn is produced using only renewable power. It aims for a demonstration plant to be ready in 2026. [L8N2FX3LV]

“Together with Volvo Cars, we aim to developfossil-free steel products for cars of the future,” SSAB said, adding that Volvo Cars aimed to be the first carmaker to use fossil-free steel for its own actual car production.