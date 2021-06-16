UK inflation expectations well-anchored – Sunak By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said medium-term inflation expectations in Britain are well anchored at around the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

“That’s different to what’s happening in the U.S. so I think actually here, people’s expectation is inflation will remain at target over the medium term, but of course that’s one of the many risks that it’s my job to worry about,” Sunak said in an interview with broadcaster GB News.

Earlier on Wednesday, official data showed Britain’s consumer price index topped 2% for the first time since mid-2019 when it came in at 2.1% in May.