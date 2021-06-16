U.S. won’t back global tax plan with carve-outs for China -Yellen

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States will not agree to any type of special treatment for China or other countries that would weaken a global minimum tax regime, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

Yellen said the United States and other countries were continuing their efforts to convince China to support plans endorsed on Sunday by the Group of Seven advanced economies.

She said she was hopeful Beijing would decide it was in its interest to support the plans – which calls for a global corporate mininum tax of at least 15% – but made clear that Washington would not endorse a weak agreement.

“We would not agree to any type of carve-out that would meaningfully weaken a robust global minimum tax regime. Not for China, not for other countries,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee at a hearing.

“We want this to work and not be filled with loopholes.”

G7 finance officials on June 5 agreed to support a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, a move endorsed by G7 leaders on Sunday.

But some countries, including China, are reluctant to give up tax incentives to advance policy priorities ranging from boosting research and development to attracting foreign investment, including special economic zones with low taxation to attract foreign investment.