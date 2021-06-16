U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.77%, while the index declined 0.54%, and the index fell 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.19% or 0.90 points to trade at 76.60 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 0.70% or 1.08 points to end at 156.26 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.38% or 0.49 points to 130.13 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.42% or 1.63 points to trade at 65.59 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.10% or 2.94 points to end at 137.06 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 1.87% or 3.75 points to 196.86.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 4.62% to 30.55, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was up 4.04% to settle at 17.79 and Centene Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.74% to close at 72.62.

The worst performers were Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.19% to 237.23 in late trade, H&R Block Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.49% to settle at 23.62 and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.61% to 77.06 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 83.62% to 7.510, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.30% to settle at 16.11 and Kindred Bioscncs (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.74% to close at 9.24.

The worst performers were Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.63% to 2.92 in late trade, 9F Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 14.83% to settle at 2.24 and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.90% to 8.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1982 to 1187 and 122 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1844 fell and 1587 advanced, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 83.62% or 3.420 to 7.510. Shares in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 27.63% or 1.11 to 2.92. Shares in Kindred Bioscncs (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 45.74% or 2.90 to 9.24.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.64% to 18.15.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.54% or 28.65 to $1827.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.35% or 0.25 to hit $71.87 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.08% or 0.06 to trade at $74.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.02% to 1.2000, while USD/JPY rose 0.52% to 110.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.92% at 91.338.