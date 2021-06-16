U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.77%, while the index declined 0.54%, and the index fell 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.19% or 0.90 points to trade at 76.60 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 0.70% or 1.08 points to end at 156.26 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.38% or 0.49 points to 130.13 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.42% or 1.63 points to trade at 65.59 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.10% or 2.94 points to end at 137.06 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 1.87% or 3.75 points to 196.86.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 4.62% to 30.55, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was up 4.04% to settle at 17.79 and Centene Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.74% to close at 72.62.

The worst performers were Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.19% to 237.23 in late trade, H&R Block Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.49% to settle at 23.62 and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.61% to 77.06 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 83.62% to 7.510, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which was up 60.30% to settle at 16.11 and Kindred Bioscncs (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.74% to close at 9.24.

The worst performers were Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.63% to 2.92 in late trade, 9F Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 14.83% to settle at 2.24 and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.90% to 8.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1982 to 1187 and 122 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1844 fell and 1587 advanced, while 145 ended unchanged.

Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 83.62% or 3.420 to 7.510. Shares in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 27.63% or 1.11 to 2.92. Shares in Kindred Bioscncs (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 45.74% or 2.90 to 9.24.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 6.64% to 18.15.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.54% or 28.65 to $1827.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 0.35% or 0.25 to hit $71.87 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.08% or 0.06 to trade at $74.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.02% to 1.2000, while USD/JPY rose 0.52% to 110.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.92% at 91.338.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR