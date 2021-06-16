U.S. reopens asylum access for victims of domestic violence, gang violence By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. attorney general on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era decision that made it harder for victims of domestic violence and gang violence to win asylum, the latest move by U.S. President Joe Biden to create what he says is a more humane immigration system.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a three-page decision, wrote that the broad language in the decision put in place during the administration of President Donald Trump “threatens to create confusion and discourage careful case-by-case adjudication of asylum claims.”

Biden, a Democrat, has reversed many of his Republican predecessor’s restrictive immigration policies and pushed ahead with his own agenda.

On Monday, U.S. immigration officials said they will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending.

