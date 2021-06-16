U.S. Must ‘Close the Gap’ on Climate Finance, Kerry Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Less than two months after President Joe Biden pledged to boost spending to help developing nations deal with climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is pressing for more.

“Our effort obviously is to go further,” Kerry said Tuesday during an interview in Riyadh. “We’ve got to clearly close the gap on finance. That’s absolutely imperative.”

Kerry’s comments come after Biden in April vowed to spend $5.7 billion annually on climate finance for less wealthy nations. He has also asked U.S. Congress to deliver $1.2 billion more to the United Nations Green Climate Fund. While that’s a significant increase over previous U.S. pledges, it still falls far short of what climate activists have said is necessary and what other nations have pledged.

Biden Disappoints Activists With $5.7 Billion for Poor Countries

Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. committed to send $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund that helps developing nations shift to clean energy and deal with the impacts of climate change. Only a third of that was actually sent before former President Donald Trump took office and halted payments.

Kerry also discussed the meeting between Group of Seven leaders that wrapped up June 13 without setting a specific target date for phasing out coal power for domestic use. That was a disappointment for environmental groups pressing for concrete measures to battle climate change.