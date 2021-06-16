U.S. lawmakers urge EPA to reject exempting refiners from biofuel mandates

Article content

NEW YORK — Democratic U.S. congressional members sent a letter on Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency, urging it to reject any action that would exempt oil refiners from obligations to blend biofuels into the nation’s fuel mix.

The letter comes after a report from Reuters last week that said President Joe Biden’s administration, under pressure from labor unions and U.S. senators, including from his home state of Delaware, is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from the mandates.

The letter was signed by lawmakers from both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives and states, including Iowa and Illinois. It included Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Representative Cheri Bustos from Illinois.

The letter was also addressed to the National Economic Council.

“We support your efforts to address climate change, but we are concerned that rolling back the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard) obligation for refiners directly contradicts this work,” the letter said. “Following through on the actions reportedly under discussion would directly undermine your commitment to address climate change and restore integrity to the RFS and we urge you to reject them.”