U.S. Justice Department drops probe of John Bolton’s book By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton adjusts his glasses during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. February 17, 2020.

By Jan Wolfe and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has closed its criminal investigation into whether a book by John Bolton about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser illegally disclosed classified information, Bolton’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department also agreed to drop a civil lawsuit against Bolton that sought to recover money he made from the book, according to a court document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

“By ending these proceedings without in any way penalizing Ambassador Bolton or limiting his proceeds from the book, the Department of Justice has tacitly acknowledged that President Trump and his White House officials acted illegitimately,” attorney Charles Cooper said in a statement.

Sarah Tinsley, a spokesperson for Bolton, said in a statement that the reversal was a “complete vindication” for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

