Tripadvisor Gains On Launching Paid Subscription Service By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:) shares rose 2% in Wednesday’s trading as the company launched a subscription service for people looking to spend on travel and indulge themselves.

The service is currently being offered only to customers in the U.S.

Tripadvisor Plus, a new $99 annual subscription, aims to help travelers save on hotel and airline bookings and rental cars.

The company joined hands with Hertz to offer discounts at base rates. Through this partnership, Hertz will become a Tripadvisor Plus distribution partner, offering Tripadvisor Plus subscriptions to its customers.

According to recent Tripadvisor research, 74% of vaccinated U.S. travelers intend to take a summer vacation this year. While 52% expect to travel domestically, 22% expect to venture abroad.