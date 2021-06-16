Travala launches decentralized home-sharing service — will it be the next Airbnb? By Cointelegraph

Travala launches decentralized home-sharing service — will it be the next Airbnb?
Pro-crypto travel booking agency Travala.com is releasing a decentralized property rental service.
In a Wednesday announcement, Travala said it had partnered with former executives from Airbnb, Expedia (NASDAQ:), and other companies to launch Dtravel, a decentralized vacation rental platform that may serve as a competitor for sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. The platform is community governed through Dtravel’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, and uses DeFi to facilitate smart contracts between hosts and guests.
