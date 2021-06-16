‘There’s a place for everybody’ By Cointelegraph

In the interview with CNBC’s senior retail reporter Courtney Reagan on Tuesday, Saylor was initially asked why the software firm keeps buying BTC. The question referred to the company’s June 14 announcement it may sell up to $1 billion worth of stock for further BTC acquisitions.

MicroStrategy chief Michael Saylor has room in his heart for other cryptocurrencies aside from , the billionaire revealed on an episode of CNBC’s Fast Money, in which he aired his views on the industry and where he sees things going in the future.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.