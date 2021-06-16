“The Devil Wears Prada” Writer On A TV Show Spin-Off

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“There have been a lot of conversations about it.”

MCS

It has been 15 years since the film adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada hit the silver screen, and it’s still totally adored the world over.


20th Cent Fox / Via Everett Collection

I mean, come on, Anne Hathway‘s style evolution as the incomparable Andy Sachs?


20th Century Fox Home Entertainment / The Devil Wears Prada / Via giphy.com


20th Century Fox / The Devil Wears Prada / Via giphy.com

So, naturally, when Entertainment Weekly published an oral history of The Devil Wears Prada earlier this week, the question of a television spin-off was posed.


20th Century Fox / Via Everett Collection

The answer is complicated.


20th Century Fox / Via Everett Collection

“[The studio] didn’t ask for [a sequel],” Director David Frankel said, “We had a meeting where we said, ‘What could we do if there was a sequel?’ Maybe it was stupid. We felt like, ‘No, this story has been told.'”


20th Century Fox / Via Everett Collection

“[Author] Lauren [Weisberger] eventually wrote another book, following up 15 years later,” he continued. “We came to the same conclusion, that just following the characters wouldn’t be the same.”

“Magazines and publishing have changed so much. This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone’s house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it,” said screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. “It had its moment!”


Patrick Mcmullan / Via Getty

But just when all hope was lost, Weisberger responded to the spin-off inquiry with some promising news.


Myung J. Chun / Via Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“There have been a lot of conversations about it,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it’s out of the realm of possibility.”

That’s enough for me! There could be a television spin-off someday, and I need it now.


20th Century Fox / The Devil Wears Prada / Via giphy.com

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR