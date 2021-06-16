Spotify strikes exclusive deal with ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast By Reuters

2/2



(Reuters) – Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:) on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal to stream the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, hosted by Alex Cooper on its audio streaming platform, in its latest exclusive tie-up to keep listeners hooked.

The Swedish company will exclusively stream ‘Call Her Daddy’ starting July 21, including all back catalogue full-length episodes, future episodes and additional exclusive new projects in development, Spotify said in statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

The three-year old raunchy talk show grew popular with a younger female audience on candid conversations about sex and relationships, with fans referring to themselves as ‘The Daddy Gang’. It is also the fifth-most-popular streamed podcast globally on Spotify.

Cooper, 26, formerly hosted ‘Call Her Daddy’ with her best friend Sofia Frankyln. But a public spat over contractual disputes with the podcast’s current owner sports and pop-culture focused digital media firm Barstool Sports led to Franklyn leaving the show to start her own independent podcast.

Spotify has been boosting its podcast muscle by spending more than $500 million in buying podcast networks Gimlet and Anchor, and podcast advertising company Megaphone.

Spotify declined to comment on financial details, but the Wall Street Journal had reported https://on.wsj.com/3cHauQV on June 11 that the agreement could top $20 million, citing people familiar with the matter.