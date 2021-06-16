S&P 500 Slips as Yields Jumps After Fed Signals Hikes Coming in 2023 By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 was sluggish Wednesday as the Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish surprised after signaling two interest rates hikes by the end of 2023 amid a backdrop of faster growth and inflation.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates and monthly bond buying steady, though signaled that it could hike rates sooner than previously expected.

The Fed hiked its interest-rate outlook in 2023 to 0.6% from previous projections of 0.1% in March, signaling two 0.25% rate hikes in 2023, the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections showed. The central bank also raised its economic growth and inflation forecasts.

jumped sharply on the news as investors sold bonds in expectations of rising rates.

Growth sectors of the market like tech, which typically boasts higher valuation that unattractive in rising rate environment came under pressure.

Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:) were lower.

Oracle (NYSE:), meanwhile fell 6% after its softer second-quarter guidance offset first-quarter results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Cyclicals, which tend to move in tandem with an improving economy, were also lower, though financials pared their losses as bank stocks moved higher on expectations for rising rates.

Energy stocks fell 0.5% as oil prices pared some of their recent gains, though remained close to October 2018 highs, as weekly stockpiles fell more than expected.

Crude oil inventories fell 7.355 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.29 million barrels.

In other news, Roblox (NYSE:) slumped 8% on signs the reopening is denting demand for gaming. The video game platform reported 43 million daily active users for May, up 28% compared to a year earlier but down from 43.3 million in April.