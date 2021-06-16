Soybeans hit 2-month low as vegetable oil prices tumble

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in nearly two months, pressured by a retreat in global vegetable oil prices from multi-year highs, analysts said.

Corn and wheat futures ended mixed, with the nearby July corn and wheat contracts closing higher, while back months declined.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans settled down 17-1/4 cents at $14.48-1/2 per bushel, after dipping to $14.42-1/2, the contract’s lowest since April 20. CBOT July corn ended up 5-1/2 cents at $6.73 a bushel and July wheat rose 6-1/2 cents to close at $6.68 a bushel.

Soybean oil futures led the soy complex lower. CBOT July soyoil fell its 3.5-cent limit to 62.07 cents per pound, after soaring last week to 73.74 cents, an all-time high on a continuous chart of the front soyoil contract.

Euronext rapeseed futures and Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as well.

All three markets have soared this year in response to tightening global vegetable oil supplies and brisk demand for biofuels.

But prices have cooled in recent days as traders took profits and digested reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from mandates requiring the blending of biofuels including soy-based biodiesel.