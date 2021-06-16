Shiba Inu and Chiliz jump 33% and 26% on Coinbase Pro listings By Cointelegraph

Shiba Inu and Chiliz jump 33% and 26% on Coinbase Pro listings
The token prices of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chiliz (CHZ) jumped 33% and 26% respectively on Wednesday, following the announcement of the pair’s listing on Coinbase Pro.
Inbound transfers for Shiba Inu and Chiliz were announced alongside Keep Network (KEEP) by Coinbase Pro on Tuesday, June 15. Trading is set to begin on Thursday, June 17, assuming liquidity conditions are met. The trading pairs will launch in three phases: post-only, limit-only and full trading.
