Shiba Inu and Chiliz jump 33% and 26% on Coinbase Pro listings By Cointelegraph

Inbound transfers for Shiba Inu and Chiliz were announced alongside Keep Network (KEEP) by Coinbase Pro on Tuesday, June 15. Trading is set to begin on Thursday, June 17, assuming liquidity conditions are met. The trading pairs will launch in three phases: post-only, limit-only and full trading.

The token prices of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chiliz (CHZ) jumped 33% and 26% respectively on Wednesday, following the announcement of the pair’s listing on Coinbase Pro.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.