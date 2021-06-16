SEC opens to comments on whether to approve VanEck Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph



SEC opens to comments on whether to approve VanEck Bitcoin ETF



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued an order allowing the public to comment on the proposed rule change surrounding the exchange-traded fund from asset manager VanEck.

According to a Wednesday filing from the SEC, the regulatory body has not yet reached a decision on whether to approve or disapprove of VanEck’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, but “seeks and encourages interested persons to provide comments” on the proposal. Specifically, the commission is asking the public to consider whether they believe the Bitcoin ETF would be susceptible to manipulation and designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.

