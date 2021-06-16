Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the were Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 3.05 points to trade at 33.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi RE Cooperative Reinsurance (SE:) added 7.42% or 1.24 points to end at 17.96 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 5.19% or 2.80 points to 56.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:), which fell 2.08% or 1.00 points to trade at 47.10 at the close. Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) declined 2.07% or 2.20 points to end at 104.20 and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) was down 2.04% or 0.65 points to 31.15.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 85 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 10.00% or 3.05 to 33.55. Shares in Saudi RE Cooperative Reinsurance (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.42% or 1.24 to 17.96.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.12% or 0.09 to $72.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.46% or 0.34 to hit $74.33 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.08% or 1.55 to trade at $1857.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.01% to 4.5471, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 90.468.