Ryanair set to receive first Boeing 737 MAX



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary gestures during a signing ceremony at the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ryanair’s first Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX jet was en route to Dublin from the U.S. planemaker’s base in Seattle on Wednesday, flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

A 737 Max jet with the tail number EI-HEN and registered to Ryanair was about three hours from Dublin over Greenland, the website showed.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The largest European customer of the MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX200 model, Ryanair was initially due to take delivery of its first MAX two years ago before the jet was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes.

Since then, the Irish airline has announced repeated delays, cutting its planned deliveries in time for use in summer 2021 from 40 to 16 to possibly zero.