Ryan Reynolds Explains Why We Should Talk About Anxiety

“I wish my dad, who passed away years ago, but I wish he was a guy that talked about what was going on inside,” he continued. “So, having kids now, I want to make sure that a lot of that is destigmatized and I want to make sure that I’m modeling for my own children what it’s like to feel anxiety or confused or sad or angry.”



Woohae Cho / Via Getty Images for Netflix

“There’s space for all these things.”