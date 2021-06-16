Rouble up before Putin-Biden meet in political risk-filled week

Article content

Russia’s rouble snapped a four-day losing streak on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices and hopes that an upcoming meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents could help improve severely strained ties between the two nations.

The currency was up 0.2%, just before an 1100 GMT meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva. They are expected to discuss arms control, cyber-hacking and election interference and then hold separate news conferences.

“We think it likely that we will receive a number of constructive headlines in terms of a friendlier framework for future discussion,” said Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said.

Biden’s meeting earlier this week with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan failed to generate any positive breakthroughs, but Ghose said the stakes were higher for Wednesday’s meeting because the risk premium on Russian assets was down primarily to U.S. sanctions and the potential for more.

“The risk scenario would be a breakdown in talks, in which case those same sanctions would soon re-invoked, along with other new sanctions,” Ghose added.

Geopolitics weighed on emerging markets more broadly too – MSCI’s emerging equity index was headed for its worst session in a month, led by a sharp drop in Chinese shares.