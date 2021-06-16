Roblox Slips As User Base Falls, Engagement Slows By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Roblox (NYSE:) shares lost 8% of their value in premarket trading on Wednesday as weak May numbers of its user base and their slowing engagement hit sentiment for the stock.

In a note released Tuesday, Roblox said its daily active users were 43 million, down 1% from 43.3 million in April.

On a year-over-year basis, DAUs were up 28%.

Notwithstanding the fall in the number of users from a month ago, hours engaged rose 1% to 3.2 billion though engagement was much weaker on a year-on-year basis.

The online gaming company said May revenue is estimated to be between $149 million and $151 million, up 123%-126% on a yearly basis.

Roblox’s online platform allows its users to program games and play those created by other users. Roblox is free to play on both iOS and Android devices, but there are in-game purchases available.