Rita Moreno Apologizes For In The Heights Comments

“I’m incredibly disappointed with myself,” Moreno said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “While making a statement in defense of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Colbert Show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community.”
Moreno’s statement comes a day after, during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, she addressed the issue of the film lacking dark-skinned Afro-Latinx actors, which resulted in a public apology from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“I’m simply saying, why can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone?” she said at one point in the interview. “There’s a lot of people who are puertorriqueño, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark and who are also fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. And this is how it is.”
“It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others,” Moreno also wrote in the statement.
“In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In the Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward.”
“See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks.”
