Regulations drive Korean exchanges to delist, warn against high risk coins By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
South Korea’s cryptocurrency market continues to transform under the weight of mounting regulatory pressures. Major crypto exchanges such as Upbit have this week moved to delist or warn against specific digital assets they have judged to be high-risk for investors.

The trend, as local reporters note, has seemingly been sparked by the increasing level of intervention by financial regulators into crypto service providers’ operations. Last week, Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reportedly contacted 33 crypto trading platforms to warn that it would be conducting a field consultation before Sept. 24.