Rebecca Black Was Here Interview

Can you talk me through the name Rebecca Black Was Here?

The title was one of the last ideas, as part of a long list of title ideas, and it started as a joke. The more that I thought about it, thought about what the songs meant to this time, and considered the way that events had transpired leading up to this project — this project feels so much like not only a representation of who I am, but a reintroduction. Sound-wise, it’s finally a direction that I feel really represents me and not necessarily anybody else.

BuzzFeed: That must be a very empowering feeling, especially given how long you’ve been in the music industry.

Rebecca: It’s tough when you’re a kid, you always feel like the dumbest and most ignorant person in the room. I definitely struggled with that for a long time, way past what I should have. I mean, nobody should ever feel like that. But now I really feel like a person and someone who has been through X things and has something to say and to talk about — and find that it’s important for me to do so.

Maybe this is also specific to my experience, but there were so many instances where adults asserted the fact that they knew more than I did, as adults. I still get that as a 23-year-old — which, I get it, I’m young and I don’t know anything. But I think I allowed that to really bubble up inside of me in an unhealthy way, to the point where I never trusted myself with anything.