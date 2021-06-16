Proposed crypto ban legislation reportedly under review by India’s government By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
India’s government is reportedly reviewing modalities for banning or regulating cryptocurrencies in the country.

According to Bloomberg Quint, reports indicate that the government is in talks with financial regulators and industry stakeholders to examine the provisions of an earlier proposal that effectively called for a blanket prohibition of crypto in India.