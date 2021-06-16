Proposed crypto ban legislation reportedly under review by India’s government By Cointelegraph

Proposed crypto ban legislation reportedly under review by India’s government
India’s government is reportedly reviewing modalities for banning or regulating cryptocurrencies in the country.
According to Bloomberg Quint, reports indicate that the government is in talks with financial regulators and industry stakeholders to examine the provisions of an earlier proposal that effectively called for a blanket prohibition of crypto in India.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.