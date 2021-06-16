Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames structural failure

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the accident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday.

Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City’s public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed.

The initial report by DNV, an external auditor, found “six deficiencies in the construction process” that helped to bring about the accident.

“The aforementioned allows us to submit, on a preliminary basis, that the incident was sparked by a structural fault,” Esteva told a news conference. Officials did not permit questions from reporters.

Further reports on the accident are due in the coming months, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Deficiencies identified included the welding of bolts and their attachment to girders, missing bolts on some girders, different types of concrete used and unfinished or poorly executed welding, the city said.

The collapse, Mexico’s biggest train accident in years, killed 26 people and put pressure on close allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man.