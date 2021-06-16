PayPal Alumni Launch Decentralized Payment Network By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

PayPal Alumni Launch Decentralized Payment Network
  • Two former PayPal employees launched a decentralized global payment solution.
  • The platform, Six Clovers, uses stablecoins to make instant transfers.
  • Also, the platform offers refunds unlike most blockchains.

Two former PayPal employees teamed up to launch Six Clovers, a decentralized payment blockchain. Six Clovers aims to accelerate global transfers by connecting fiat and digital currencies.

Also, the blockchain aims to provide an alternative to the current SWIFT protocol which can take days to execute transactions. To this end, Six Clovers CEO Jim Nguyen noted,

A lot of the infrastructure that we are using today was built during the 1970s and ’80s…and for a lot of folks who are maybe born in that generation, it’s OK. But the internet native folks are now in the workforce and they’re like, I get my email in real-time, I can refresh my webpage in real-time, why does my money have to take a couple of days to get there?

To fix this, the platform leverages

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR