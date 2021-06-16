PayPal Alumni Launch Decentralized Payment Network By CoinQuora



PayPal Alumni Launch Decentralized Payment Network



Two former PayPal employees launched a decentralized global payment solution.

The platform, Six Clovers, uses stablecoins to make instant transfers.

Also, the platform offers refunds unlike most blockchains.

Two former PayPal employees teamed up to launch Six Clovers, a decentralized payment blockchain. Six Clovers aims to accelerate global transfers by connecting fiat and digital currencies.

Also, the blockchain aims to provide an alternative to the current SWIFT protocol which can take days to execute transactions. To this end, Six Clovers CEO Jim Nguyen noted,

A lot of the infrastructure that we are using today was built during the 1970s and ’80s…and for a lot of folks who are maybe born in that generation, it’s OK. But the internet native folks are now in the workforce and they’re like, I get my email in real-time, I can refresh my webpage in real-time, why does my money have to take a couple of days to get there?

To fix this, the platform leverages

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora