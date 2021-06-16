Oracle, Roblox Fall Premarket; Kindred Biosciences Rises By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, June 16th. Please refresh for updates.
- Oracle (NYSE:) stock fell 5.1% after the business software maker forecast current-quarter profit below estimates, as it ramps up investments in its cloud computing business to take on its large rivals.
- Roblox (NYSE:) stock fell 8% after the online gaming company reported a drop in daily active users in May to 43 million. That’s up 28% year over year, but importantly down 1% from April’s level.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:) stock soared 45% after the pet therapeutics company agreed to be acquired by Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:), up 1%, for $9.25 per share, or $440 million.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:) stock fell 3% after the furniture company highlighted ongoing global supply chain disruptions and headwinds related to raw materials and freight costs despite record fourth-quarter sales.
- H&R Block (NYSE:) stock fell 3% despite the tax-preparation company reporting better-than-expected quarterly numbers, including increasing its dividend by around 4%. Its stock is up almost 60% year-to-date.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.2% after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the online banking and finance company with a ‘buy’ rating, saying it has a powerful cost advantage over legacy banks.
- Carnival (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) stock rose 0.9% and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:) stock rose 1.3% after Wolfe Research upgraded all to ‘outperform’ from ‘peer perform’, saying early indications point to a strong restart for the industry.
- Regeneron (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.1% after a U.K. study found the drugmaker’s Covid-19 antibody cocktail reduced deaths in patients who could not mount their own antibody response.
