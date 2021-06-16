Oil Stockpile Dropped 7.35 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

fell 7.355 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.29 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 1.023 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 186,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

were 412,000 barrels. The weekly rose 1.3% , according to the EIA report.

inventories rose 1.954 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 614,000 barrels.