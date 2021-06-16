NZ economy surges as housing, retail drive post-COVID recovery

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economic

growth swept past forecasts in the first quarter on the back of

a housing boom and strong retail spending, avoiding a second

recession and bringing forward expectations for tighter monetary

policy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months

through to March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, well

ahead of a Reuters poll forecast of 0.5% growth and the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of a 0.6% fall.

New Zealand’s success in virtually eliminating the

coronavirus in the country allowed it to reopen its domestic

economy must before other advanced nations, boosting employment

and consumer spending.

Westpac Bank said economic growth was estimated to be

running at about 0.8% above levels prior to the global

coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid recovery follows better than expected readings on

key indicators like employment and retail spending in recent

months that prompted the central bank to signal a move away from

stimulatory monetary policy settings adopted during the COVID-19

pandemic, one of the first in the world to do so.

ANZ Bank said it was bringing forward its forecast for the

central bank to hike its official cash rate to February 2022,