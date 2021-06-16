NZ economy surges as housing, retail drive post-COVID recovery

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economic

growth swept past forecasts in the first quarter on the back of

a housing boom and strong retail spending, avoiding a second

recession and bringing forward expectations for tighter monetary

policy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months

through to March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, well

ahead of a Reuters poll forecast of 0.5% growth and the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of a 0.6% fall.

New Zealand’s success in virtually eliminating the

coronavirus in the country allowed it to reopen its domestic

economy must before other advanced nations, boosting employment

and consumer spending.

Westpac Bank said economic growth was estimated to be

running at about 0.8% above levels prior to the global

coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid recovery follows better than expected readings on

key indicators like employment and retail spending in recent

months that prompted the central bank to signal a move away from

stimulatory monetary policy settings adopted during the COVID-19

pandemic, one of the first in the world to do so.

ANZ Bank said it was bringing forward its forecast for the

central bank to hike its official cash rate to February 2022,

saying “a year from now feels too far away.”

“Q1 data confirm NZ’s economic recovery has been spectacular

relative to early-pandemic expectations. And while there are

still pockets of weakness, they are getting hard to identify at

the aggregate level,” said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

The better than expected GDP figures pushed the Kiwi dollar

up 0.3% to around $0.7073.

Growth was largely driven by a surging housing sector amid

historically low interest rates and cheap mortgages, although

worries about housing affordability have led the government and

RBNZ to introduce measures to try to cool the market.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement that

confidence in the recovery also led to a boost in retail

spending, dining out and holiday accommodation, offsetting the

loss of overseas tourism, but he warned there were still

uncertainties.

New Zealand’s vaccine rollout has been slower than other

nations, and the country’s border are expected to remain closed

until 2022.

The GDP bounce comes after New Zealand reported a 1.0% fall

in economic growth in the final quarter of 2020.

The country had rebounded from recession with a revised

14.1% quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the three months to

end-September last year. That more than reversed an 11% drop in

the preceding quarter as the country observed strict lockdown

measures.

Annual GDP rose 2.4% in the first quarter, Statistics New

Zealand said, compared with analyst expectations for a 0.9%

rise.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Pullin)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR