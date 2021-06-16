Norwegian Oil Field Tests the Market for Greener Crude

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Lundin Energy AB will neutralize its share of direct emissions from the Johan Sverdrup offshore field in Norway, a first for a major oil facility.

The Stockholm-based company will buy offsets from projects that absorb greenhouses gases, such as reforestation, to cancel the emissions from about 100,000 barrels a day of crude, Nick Walker, Lundin’s president and chief executive, said in an interview.

Lundin is trying to be a first mover as the fossil fuel industry feels increasing pressure from banks, investors and governments to clean up. While the company’s offsets won’t cover greenhouse gases produced by customers burning the oil — so-called Scope 3 emissions that account for the vast bulk of the carbon released — it’s betting that there’ll be a market for fuels that are even a little greener amid the decades-long transition to clean energy.

“We are convinced we will create value out of this,” Walker said.

Oil producers and traders have previously used offsets for cargoes of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and marine fuels on a one-time basis. Buyers have also shown a willingness to pay more for lower-carbon production processes in other raw materials, including a nascent market for so-called green aluminum.