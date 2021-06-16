Nord Stream 2 and the curious case of Line 5: Will energy security trump the environment?

Biden’s willingness to drop sanctions on Russian pipeline to benefit ally Germany draws parallel to Canada and Line 5 Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images files

Article content The U.S. government’s waiving of sanctions last month on a pipeline backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply natural gas to Germany was widely seen as a case of ensuring energy security for an ally overriding any other considerations. Nord Stream 2A G, labelled as recently as March by Joe Biden’s administration as “a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security,” was given sanctions relief by Washington on May 19, as it felt it was unable to stop the nearly completed project and it also wanted to rebuild its relationship with Germany after Bonn endured a tense four years with former U.S. president Donald Trump. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that it was in the “national interest of the United States” to waive the sanctions, even as it “opposes the completion of this project.” U.S. Republicans, not ones to miss an opportunity to attack the Democratic president, immediately drew comparisons with the White House’s cancellation of Keystone XL, which had the backing of another ally — and its largest trading partner — Canada.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sixty-eight Republican members of the House of Representatives, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, slammed Biden’s sanctions relief on the Russian pipeline in a letter on June 9. “…Given your open hostility to domestic pipelines like the Keystone XL pipeline, which also was a top priority for our Canadian allies, it is baffling that you are willing to green-light Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” the letter read. “The Keystone pipeline would enhance our energy security and create job opportunities for Americans. Lifting these sanctions, however, prioritizes Russian energy over American energy and Russian jobs over American jobs.” The letter also highlighted the cyberattack on the Texas-to-New-York Colonial Pipeline in May, purportedly by Russian hackers. Photo by Denis Balibouse/Pool/Reuters It’s true that the Republicans’ sudden awareness of a threat from Russia, after patently ignoring it during Trump’s four-year tenure, was more about scoring political points. And while the comparison between Nord Stream and Keystone XL may not be entirely fair, it does highlight that the Biden administration can budge from its staunch view on the environment for political expediency. “Yes, Nord Stream is gas, not oil. And yes, the Biden administration’s only tool to stop Nord Stream was sanctions rather than simply revoking a presidential permit,” said James Coleman, professor of law at the SMU Dedman School of Law, based in Dallas. “Still, it is striking that the administration was willing to reward Russia to placate its German ally but unwilling to budge on Keystone XL for its northern neighbour.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s too late to bring back Keystone XL — its proponent TC Energy Corp. formally terminated the 12-year-old project last week — but there is another pipeline project in which Biden could intervene. Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline has been shipping oil from Alberta to U.S. states and Canadian provinces for the past 65 years and is now stuck in a regulatory and legal quagmire. The Calgary-based pipeline has applied to build a replacement segment under the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes, but has come up against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is staunchly opposed to the new construction as it could disrupt ecologically sensitive areas. A close ally of the Biden administration, Whitmer believes the Michigan state has jurisdiction over the pipeline; Enbridge has argued in courts that it’s a federal matter. Photo by Carlos Osorio/Reuters files The Biden administration has equally warm ties with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and some argue there is a case for the White House to intervene to ensure another ally’s energy security. In a legal filing in support of Line 5, Ottawa noted that shutting down Line 5 would “harm” the relationship between Canada and the United States, cause fuel price spikes and layoffs, in addition to contravening the 1977 Pipeline Transit Treaty. In that treaty, the U.S. promised that no American “public authority” would “institute any measures” that “would have the effect of, impeding, diverting, redirecting or interfering with in any way the transmission of hydrocarbon in transit” unless there was a natural disaster or an operating emergency.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Under the federal court’s order, Enbridge and Michigan have entered into a mediation process and are meeting regularly,” Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, wrote in the filing, “We remain confident this will lead to a solution. In filing this amicus brief, we worked with the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. We are continuing to work together to defend Line 5, leaving no stone unturned in defending Canada’s energy security and the workers who built this country.” Lawrence L. Herman, a former Canadian diplomat, a counsel at Herman & Associates and senior fellow of the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto, says Biden should argue that there is a legal obligation on the U.S. to comply with the treaty. In addition, Canada, as a major strategic partner of the United States, relies on Line 5 for its energy security, and that’s another reason for the White House to ensure that the line remains uninterrupted. “You could link his policy vis a vis Nord Stream with Canadian energy security — a leading ally and collaborative partner that would be materially harmed if the Untied States did not stand up and respect its binding legal obligations,” Herman told the Financial Post. Mark Warner, a Toronto-based trade and investment lawyer, notes that an unrelated case of PennEast natural gas pipeline project that is also facing regulatory hurdles in the U.S, offers some clue of where the Biden administration stands on the issue of pipelines crossing the states. The pipeline, which counts Enbridge as a stakeholder as part of a consortium, connects New Jersey to the Pennsylvania Marcellus shale.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “There the Biden administration has adopted Trump’s position in a case that’s pending before the Supreme Court,” Warner told the Financial Post. “And I think that has a lot of implications for the Line 5 case. Although everyone in Canada is saying why hasn’t Biden done anything on Line 5, I think by holding onto the Trump position in that case involving Enbridge, he has signalled where his administration really comes out on the issue of interstate pipelines. I don’t think that issue is dead yet.” Canada: U.S.’s strategic oil reserve? Despite the Nord Stream 2 precedent, it is going to take the Biden administration some convincing to interject itself in Line 5. Indeed, Nord Stream 2 is Cold War politics, argues Richard Norris, a fellow at The Canadian Global Affairs Institute, “whereas Keystone XL and Line 5 are local issues. They are more to do with climate change and public opinion and activists.” While the Biden administration fended off lobbying from American liquefied natural gas producers eager to connect U.S. shale basins to gas-hungry Europe, in the case of Keystone XL the domestic pressures in the U.S. were more acute, said Paul Robinson, a professor at the University of Ottawa. “A pipeline on American territory is driven by domestic issues, and therefore what Canada thinks of it is highly secondary,” he said. In the U.S.’s strategic calculation, cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline also does not pose a national energy security risk.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Some have joked that Canada is the United States’ ‘strategic oil reserve,’ which is to say, the oil’s always there if the United States wants to approve a pipeline later,” Coleman noted. The oil’s always there if the United States wants to approve a pipeline later James Coleman Others also argue the Biden administration’s sanctions against the Russian firm were quite toothless, as they were unable to restrict financing for the project. Indeed, a triumphant Putin said in June that Russia had finished laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 first line and is set to finish the second one within two months. Naz Masraff, a U.K.-based Eurasia Group analyst, says there are limits to what the U.S. could do to stop the Russian pipeline, without a change in Germany’s view, which sees it as critical to its energy security. Europe’s most influential country is set to go to the polls in September, which would see the powerful Chancellor Angela Merkel step down after 16 years in office. For the German governing coalition made up of the Christian Democrats (CDU), its sister Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD), the pipeline secures cheap, stable gas supplies (and lower electricity prices) while the country transitions away from fossil fuels. “Despite the ratcheting up of pressure, and opposition from its European partners, the German government’s support for the project is unyielding,” Masraff said. Biden wobbles After its strident rejection of Keystone XL on day one of his administration, Biden has wobbled on energy issues.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.