New Zealand economy bounces back with faster than expected growth

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew

much faster than expected in the first quarter as the country

recovers from a pandemic-induced slowdown, affirming a view that

monetary policy conditions may tighten sooner than previously

expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months

through to March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, well

above a Reuters poll forecast of 0.5% growth and the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of a 0.6% fall.

The bounce back came after New Zealand reported a 1.0% fall

in GDP in the final quarter of 2020.

Annual GDP rose 2.4%, Statistics New Zealand said, compared

with analyst expectations for a 0.9% rise.

The better than expected GDP figures pushed the Kiwi dollar

up 0.3% to around $0.7073.

A solid rebound in construction activity and strong domestic

spending more than offset the loss of international tourism over

the summer period, Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr said in

a note.

“As the markets digest today’s strong report, we should see

expectations shift toward an earlier lift-off in the official

cash rate than the Reserve Bank has scheduled,” said Kerr.

The GDP data is in line with stronger than expected results