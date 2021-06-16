New Zealand economy bounces back with faster than expected growth

Matilda Colman
WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew

much faster than expected in the first quarter as the country

recovers from a pandemic-induced slowdown, affirming a view that

monetary policy conditions may tighten sooner than previously

expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months

through to March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, well

above a Reuters poll forecast of 0.5% growth and the Reserve

Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of a 0.6% fall.

The bounce back came after New Zealand reported a 1.0% fall

in GDP in the final quarter of 2020.

Annual GDP rose 2.4%, Statistics New Zealand said, compared

with analyst expectations for a 0.9% rise.

The better than expected GDP figures pushed the Kiwi dollar

up 0.3% to around $0.7073.

A solid rebound in construction activity and strong domestic

spending more than offset the loss of international tourism over

the summer period, Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr said in

a note.

“As the markets digest today’s strong report, we should see

expectations shift toward an earlier lift-off in the official

cash rate than the Reserve Bank has scheduled,” said Kerr.

The GDP data is in line with stronger than expected results

recorded across several key indicators in recent months

including jobs growth and retail trade volumes.

This encouraged the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in

May to signal a move away from stimulatory monetary policy

settings adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the first

advanced economies in the world to do so.

New Zealand’s success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic

allowed it to reopen its domestic economy and establish a safe

“travel bubble” with neighboring Australia, boosting employment

and consumer spending.

It rebounded from recession with a revised 13.9%

quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the three months to

end-September last year. That more than reversed an 11% drop in

the preceding quarter as the country observed strict lockdown

measures.

