New Zealand economy bounces back with faster than expected growth

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s economy grew
much faster than expected in the first quarter as the country
recovers from a pandemic-induced slowdown, affirming a view that
monetary policy conditions may tighten sooner than previously
expected.
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.6% in the three months
through to March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday, well
above a Reuters poll forecast of 0.5% growth and the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) estimate of a 0.6% fall.
The bounce back came after New Zealand reported a 1.0% fall
in GDP in the final quarter of 2020.
Annual GDP rose 2.4%, Statistics New Zealand said, compared
with analyst expectations for a 0.9% rise.
The better than expected GDP figures pushed the Kiwi dollar
up 0.3% to around $0.7073.
A solid rebound in construction activity and strong domestic
spending more than offset the loss of international tourism over
the summer period, Kiwibank Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr said in
a note.
“As the markets digest today’s strong report, we should see
expectations shift toward an earlier lift-off in the official
cash rate than the Reserve Bank has scheduled,” said Kerr.
The GDP data is in line with stronger than expected results
recorded across several key indicators in recent months
including jobs growth and retail trade volumes.
This encouraged the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in
May to signal a move away from stimulatory monetary policy
settings adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the first
advanced economies in the world to do so.
New Zealand’s success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic
allowed it to reopen its domestic economy and establish a safe
“travel bubble” with neighboring Australia, boosting employment
and consumer spending.
It rebounded from recession with a revised 13.9%
quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the three months to
end-September last year. That more than reversed an 11% drop in
the preceding quarter as the country observed strict lockdown
measures.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Richard Pullin)