New DAO launches after $230M funding round including Peter Thiel, Alan Howard By Cointelegraph

New DAO launches after $230M funding round including Peter Thiel, Alan Howard

Matilda Colman
BitDAO, a new decentralized autonomous organization, is launching after a $230 million funding round led by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

BitDAO announced its DAO launch on Tuesday in conjunction with completing a private sale from initial partners led by Thiel, Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital and Founders Fund.