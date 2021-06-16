New Bitcoin bull market hodlers are refusing to sell at $40K, data suggests By Cointelegraph

(BTC) investors continue to hodl BTC at $40,000, even if they bought it at lower levels earlier in 2021.

In the latest edition of its newsletter, The Week On-Chain, on June 14, on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode revealed that buyers from the first months of this year’s bull market are refusing to cash out.

Bitcoin HODL waves annotated chart. Source: Glassnode
Bitcoin entities with less than 1 BTC chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter