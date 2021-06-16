Nearly all UK financial advisers shun crypto and ‘meme stocks’ – Opinium

Article content

LONDON — More than nine in ten independent financial advisers (IFAs) in Britain would never recommend cryptocurrencies or so-called meme stocks to their clients, an Opinium poll showed on Wednesday.

Meme stocks – companies whose value is fueled by social media attention – and digital coins have soared in popularity as stay-at-home rules and high savings rates during the pandemic triggered a surge in stock investing by non-professionals.

Yet 93% of IFAs would never recommend investing in cryptocurrencies, while 95% would never do so for meme stocks, the poll based on a sample of 200 IFAs in the UK showed.

Some 91% of IFAs would be concerned if a client said they were investing in either type of asset, it found, suggesting deep-set worries amid high volatility and close attention from regulators.

Still, a third of IFAs have increased interest in cryptocurrencies from clients this year, with 14% reporting higher interest in meme stocks, the poll showed.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, has slumped about 40% since hitting an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, but is still up 40% in 2021.

Smaller cryptocurrencies such as ether have been similarly volatile, sparking warnings from central banks and regulators that investors could lose their money.