Naftogaz supervisory board head supports new CEO’s suspension

KYIV — Naftogaz supervisory board head Clare Spottiswoode said on Wednesday that she supported the suspension of the Ukrainian state energy company’s new chief executive, after concerns were raised about the appointment process.

Ukraine’s government unexpectedly named Yuriy Vitrenko, acting energy minister, as Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) in April, replacing Andriy Kobolyev, who had run Naftogaz for seven years.

The move prompted Western backers to warn that integrity and transparency in such appointments were key to maintaining confidence in Ukraine’s commitment to reform.

And on Wednesday, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) said that the process violated anti-corruption legislation and ordered Vitrenko’s appointment to be annulled.

“I believe that suspension is in the interest of Naftogaz and of Ukraine to ensure that we keep to the highest standards of good corporate governance,” Spottiswoode said in a statement, adding that she had called an extraordinary board meeting to discuss the situation.

The former head of Britain’s gas regulator said that she had discussed the issue with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and Ukraine’s Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, as representatives of the government, Naftogaz’s shareholder.

“The Prime Minister of Ukraine committed to a final resolution, including within 10 business days from 15 June 2021 in line with the demand of the request to resolve on termination of Yuriy Vitrenko’s contract,” she said.

Vitrenko and the justice minister said in separate statements that the appointment complied with the law and the NAZK order would be challenged in court.

“I am confident the issue will be resolved in the nearest time,” Malyuska wrote on Facebook, while a spokeswoman for the prime minister declined further comment. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alexander Smith)