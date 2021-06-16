Most Asian currencies fall, S.Korea’s won leads losses

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.630 110.69 +0.05

Sing dlr 1.334 1.336 +0.12

Taiwan dlr 27.706 27.691 -0.05

Korean won 1128.300 1117.2 -0.98

Baht 31.290 31.16 -0.42

Peso 48.370 48.24 -0.27

Rupiah 14340.000 14235 -0.73

Rupee 73.323 73.3225 0.00

Ringgit 4.130 4.116 -0.34

Yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.630 103.24 -6.68

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -1.01

Taiwan dlr 27.706 28.483 +2.80

Korean won 1128.300 1086.20 -3.73

Baht 31.290 29.96 -4.25

Peso 48.370 48.01 -0.74

Rupiah 14340.000 14040 -2.09

Rupee 73.323 73.07 -0.35

Ringgit 4.130 4.0400 -2.18

Yuan 6.422 6.5283 +1.66

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

