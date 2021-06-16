More Brits bought crypto than shares last year new survey suggests By Cointelegraph

More Brits bought crypto than shares last year new survey suggests
A new survey suggests Brits have become more eager to invest in cryptocurrencies than in traditional stocks and shares-based investments.
UK investment firm AJ Bell’s survey found that 7% of British adult respondents reported they had bought crypto over the last year, compared to 5% who invested in stocks and shares ISAs (individual savings accounts). A stocks and shares ISA is a type of savings account that lets users invest without ever paying tax on any income or capital gains.
