Miley Cyrus And Elon Musk Had A Weird Twitter Exchange

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”

MCS

It’s a silly joke to make, especially since the world has known Miley Cyrus portrayed Hannah Montana for… 15 years now.

Anyway, Miley Cyrus quoted the Tweet and joked back, “What the fuck @elonmusk?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”

What the fuck @elonmusk ?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?! https://t.co/Uzg0feWhQI


@mileycyrus / Via Twitter: @MileyCyrus

Elon kept it going, writing, “133T H4X0R got my phone. Nothing I could do. Sorry babe.”


@elonmusk / Via Twitter: @elonmusk

According to Urban Dictionary, “133T H4X0R” is a term “generally used to describe a PC gamer who is very good with using hacks (H4x) to obtain an unfair advantage.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have bantered back and forth on social media.


Rosalind O’Connor / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Via Getty

When Elon hosted Saturday Night Live and Miley was the musical guest, she suggested they take a trip to outer space. “#MileyAndMusk to the moon!” she wrote.

🚀 @elonmusk I’m down if you are! 🌙 🪐 #MileyAndMusk to the moon! https://t.co/y2KJNAMpE1


@mileycyrus / Via Twitter: @MileyCyrus

In conclusion, this is a strange celebrity friendship that I truly hope ends with a trip to space.

Because, like, what can’t Twitter do? It is always bringing people together!

