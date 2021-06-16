Miley Cyrus And Elon Musk Had A Weird Twitter Exchange

“You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”
It’s a silly joke to make, especially since the world has known Miley Cyrus portrayed Hannah Montana for… 15 years now.
Anyway, Miley Cyrus quoted the Tweet and joked back, “What the fuck @elonmusk?!?! I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!”
Elon kept it going, writing, “133T H4X0R got my phone. Nothing I could do. Sorry babe.”
This isn’t the first time the pair have bantered back and forth on social media.
When Elon hosted Saturday Night Live and Miley was the musical guest, she suggested they take a trip to outer space. “#MileyAndMusk to the moon!” she wrote.
In conclusion, this is a strange celebrity friendship that I truly hope ends with a trip to space.
Because, like, what can’t Twitter do? It is always bringing people together!
